Rio Ferdinand doesn’t see the sense in Manchester United signing Kieran Trippier amid reports that the Red Devils have targeted the Atletico Madrid right-back this summer.

A number of former United players are in agreement on the areas that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to strengthen ahead of next season but the interest in Trippier came as a surprise to many.

Ferdinand doesn’t think Trippier fits the bill as the ex-United defender believes any right-back target will be coming in to play second fiddle to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“I don’t think they’d buy someone to come in and play [every week], I think whoever’s coming in there is going to be playing back-up,” Ferdinand told Metro.

Rio Ferdinand on Kieran Trippier

“They spent £50 million on Wan-Bissaka, not to be a backup or number two.

“He [Trippier] wouldn’t be my choice if I’m honest, but I see the qualities he has.

“But Trippier definitely wouldn’t be my choice in terms of the profile of player that I’d be bringing in to play as a number two right-back.”

The early stages of the transfer window coincide with the beginning of Euro 2020 and it just so happens that a number of rumoured United targets are in the England squad.

It’s been suggested that the United contingent in Gareth Southgate’s side could gauge the interest of some of Solskjaer’s targets; including Trippier, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane.

Ferdinand admitted that tapping-up of players often happens during international breaks, recalling his own situation at the 2002 World Cup.

“Yeah that happens. That happened when I went to the World Cup with Nicky Butt, Becks in the United team. Talked about me coming to United,” Ferdinand told The Mirror.

“That was speculation in the paper. That happens, every tournament, every get together. Players talking to players. I’m sure managers have said ‘speak to him for me and find out what he’s like’.

“Butt just said to me ‘would you come United?’. And I said ‘yeah I would. I want to win trophies’.

“That probably filtered back to the manager, they know if they want to make a bid or not. That’s how it works.”

