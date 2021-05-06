Rio Ferdinand compares Chelsea’s Kai Havertz to former Man United teammate

Rio Ferdinand sees shades of Dimitar Berbatov in Kai Havertz.

While he got off to a slow start at Chelsea, Havertz is now beginning to justify the £72 million the Blues splashed out on him last September.

Thomas Tuchel was backed to have a positive impact on Chelsea’s German contingent and that’s certainly been the case with Havertz in recent months.

Havertz continued his impressive run of form against Real Madrid on Wednesday night and it was his shot that ultimately allowed Timo Werner to head home from close range at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been massively impressed with Havertz and compared the 21-year-old to Dimitar Berbatov.

“He reminds me of Berbatov, a player I played with at Manchester United,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“He’s got that little lazy swagger at times and you feel like he’s got a bit of a nonchalance about him. The guy is just so smooth, man.

“The game just doesn’t quicken up around him at all. The game slows down to his pace and he gets things done really, really elegantly.

“His touch is always exquisite and I think he’s going to grow into a really important player and a player who showcases his talents in a way that not many others can.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole, who was on punditry duty alongside Ferdinand, agreed with the ex-England defender.

"He's got that lazy swagger at times." "He's got a nonchalance about him." "The guy is so smooth man."@rioferdy5 can see parallels between Kai Havertz and a certain Dimitar Berbatov 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/5PBVdcDHWK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2021

Cole could also see the similarities between Havertz and Berbatov but suggested the former has more pace than Berbatov had.

“He’s very classy,” Cole added. “He’s going to score hatfuls of goals because of that reason.

“Tuchel alluded to that before the game, that he’s got physicality. He’s going to score headers, he’s going to score from set pieces.

“I think he’s Berbatov but with a yard. He’s quicker.”

