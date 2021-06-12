“I don’t think he looks broken.”

Rio Ferdinand is not in agreement with Jose Mourinho regarding the Portuguese coach’s comments on Marcus Rashford playing on the right side of England’s attack.

Picking his England starting XI for Euro 2020, Mourinho left out Rashford and claimed that the Manchester United forward looks “completely lost” when playing from the right.

Mourinho would select Jack Grealish on the left instead, suggesting a lack of adaptability on the part of Rashford.

“I think Grealish is untouchable and the best position for Grealish is coming from the left which creates a situation which, for me, Rashford can only play there,” Mourinho told talkSPORT.

“I think when Rashford plays on the right he is completely lost. His dynamics on the right are totally broken, he doesn’t find it. He’s very good on the left, attacking spaces.”

United and England legend, Ferdinand, took issue with Mourinho’s choice of language when describing Rashford’s positional preference.

Ferdinand conceded that Rashford performs better when cutting in from the left side of an attacking unit but the 42-year-old rejected suggestions that Rashford looked “broken” when played on the right.

“I don’t think he looks broken,” Ferdinand said of Rashford when speaking to Metro.”I just feel that he looks more comfortable on the left-hand side.

“But I’d say the same about [Raheem] Sterling.

“Sterling looks better on the left, Grealish probably looks better on the left.”

Ferdinand has recently spoken at length about Rashford and advised the 23-year-old to have a conversation with England legend Michael Owen regarding the potential long-term effects of playing too many games at such a young age.

It remains to be seen whether Rashford will start for Gareth Southgate’s England side in their opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia on Sunday afternoon.

