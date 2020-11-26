Rio Ferdinand spots Liverpool defender’s frustration with young teammate

Rio Ferdinand spotted Joel Matip’s reaction to Atalanta’s second goal on Wednesday night.

Atalanta claimed revenge against Liverpool at Anfield, three weeks after being humiliated 5-0 at home, and while the Reds remain top of Champions League Group D, they would have preferred to have secured qualification this week.

A makeshift defence conceded two goals in what, surprisingly, was Jurgen Klopp’s heaviest home defeat since taking over at Liverpool and Rio Ferdinand claimed the inexperience of Rhys Williams was to blame for the second goal.

Williams was caught out of position when Robin Gosens fired home from close range and Ferdinand spotted Joel Matip’s reaction to the error.

“In these games there is moments which decide the game. A lot of it is to do with concentration,” Ferdinand explained on BT Sport.

“We can see here it’s the concentration of the young centre-back Williams.

“He comes out to engage with the striker but he goes beyond him and forgets about the next phase. There’s a player next to him, he can leave that, he has to stay with his man.

“Matip looks round as if to say ‘where are you?’. And that’s experience, that chasing the ball and trying to affect a situation that you can’t at all.

“Sometimes it’s about taking a man and remaining calm.”

Liverpool need to win one of their two games to guarantee qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

After Wednesday’s game, Klopp sought no excuses for the defeat and claimed Atalanta deserved the win.

The Liverpool manager said: “It was not a good game. From both teams, didn’t create a lot, until they scored the goals.

“A deserved defeat in a difficult game. The ref didn’t whistle a lot and that makes it even more difficult, for both sides. It was unbelievably intense and you need some breaks.

“When the first half is gone, you usually settle but for some players who didn’t play for a while it was very intense for them. We didn’t find a way in the game.

“Easier to talk about a good game. We had moments but not real chances. It could happen to other teams. You ask us to go Saturday at 12:30, which is nearly a crime.”

