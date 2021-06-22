Rio Ferdinand questions Gareth Southgate’s mentality after Jadon Sancho explanation

“Naturally, he’s a more conservative person.”

Rio Ferdinand has called on Gareth Southgate to display more bravery and offer more playing opportunities to Jadon Sancho at Euro 2020.

Sancho has not yet featured for England at Euro 2020 and Southgate explained his reluctance to play the Borussia Dortmund winger by hinting at concerns about his experience.

“We’ve got some explosive options and a lot of them are young players and experiencing a big tournament for the first time,” Southgate said.

“So as a coaching staff we are realistic about our expectations of them as individuals.

“Jadon is in that mix. He’s trained well the last few days and of course we have got those options and those decisions to make.”

Ferdinand clearly disagrees with Southgate’s explanation for Sancho’s lack of playing time so far at Euro 2020.

The former England and Manchester United centre-half named a number of players with less experience than Sancho who seem to be in Southgate’s thoughts more than the Dortmund star.

“There are inexperienced players who haven’t been to tournaments – they’re everywhere,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show.

“You go on what they’ve done for their clubs and I’m going to sound like a broken record but Sancho has been the second-best player in terms of goal involvements over the past three years. And he’s done that at Dortmund.

“To think that he’s talking about experience, Sancho has played more games at the top level than [Phil] Foden, [Mason] Mount and [Jude] Bellingham.”

Ferdinand suggested that taking what he perceives to be risks is not in Southgate’s nature but he urged the Three Lions boss to change his Sancho stance.

“I just feel like sometimes as a manager, you’ve got to be brave,” Ferdinand continued.

“You’ve got to be brave and not err on the side of caution but in his [Southgate’s] own mind, he’s going to have to be brave because I think, naturally, he’s a more conservative person.

“So in his own mind, he’d think he’d be being brave but we’re sitting here saying, ‘Just play him!’ because we’ve seen him play at the top level.

“If you’re sitting there as Gareth Southgate, you’ve got to go against your natural instinct.”

