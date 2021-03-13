Rio Ferdinand on the ‘heated discussions’ he had with David Moyes

Rio Ferdinand admitted there were heated discussions between David Moyes and Manchester United’s centre-half pairing after the Scot took over at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand has previously spoken about the stark differences between David Moyes’ style of management and that of his predecessor, Alex Ferguson.

The now-former United centre-half made no secret that he wanted Jose Mourinho to replace Ferguson rather than Moyes and supporters don’t remember Moyes’ time in charge of the Red Devils very fondly.

When Moyes took over, he had his own ideas for how he wanted United to play and it’s safe to say that caused some disharmony among senior members in the Old Trafford dressing room.

“To be fair, we did have some heated discussions if I’m being honest,” Ferdinand said during an appearance on Savage Social.

“There were a few heated meetings between myself, Vida [Nemanja Vidic] and David Moyes.

“We didn’t agree with certain things and the certain ways things were being done. Set-ups from a defensive perspective, etc.

“He wanted certain things, we didn’t really agree with certain things he was saying, but that’s football and I think David Moyes will probably have had that before with many different players so we weren’t the first and I’m sure we won’t be the last.”

Plenty of rumours about how Moyes ran things at United emerged during his ill-fated tenure in one of the most high-profile positions in world football.

There was talk that Moyes banned chips from the club’s canteen, which was confirmed by Ferdinand, and a rumour that Moyes made United’s defenders watch clips of Phil Jagielka, a claim that was dismissed by Ferdinand.

“I don’t know where that came from to be honest, that’s something that never happened,” Ferdinand said.

“Listen, Phil Jagielka was a very good player. I’m sure he wouldn’t have shown us videos of Phil of how we should be doing this and that, but I don’t know where that came from. That’s just some mad tale that’s come out of nowhere.

“Someone has dreamed that up and it’s become a great meme.”

