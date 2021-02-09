Share and Enjoy !

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he “would have been going nuts” at Aaron Wan-Bissaka for his role in the lead-up to Everton’s equalising goal on Saturday evening.

Manchester United looked like they had all three points wrapped up at Old Trafford before a late free-kick awarded Dominic Calvert-Lewin the opportunity to draw Everton level with one of the last kicks of the game.

But even before late substitute Axel Tuanzebe conceded the free-kick, Rio Ferdinand was furious because Aaron Wan-Bissaka had needlessly given the ball away.

“I was fuming before that free-kick,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel. “Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he’s go to understand game management at this time of the game.

“Passing the ball inside loosely like that to be cut out is criminal. I would have been going nuts in the changing room, screaming.

“Then obviously Tuanzebe, who had just come on, a young player, gives away a needless free-kick as well. Then it’s backs against the wall.

“But even from there you’d expect us to hold out and defend it, but it didn’t happen.

“David [De Gea], obviously, when the ball goes through to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, his arm was in the air so early for an offside. Do that after, get the situation sorted then put your arm up and ask the ref what’s going on.

“He didn’t do that and the ball’s in the back of the net, we’ve dropped points and really let ourselves down.”

The dropped points meant that United ended the weekend five points behind league leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, and many are now ruling the Red Devils out of the Premier League title race.

Ferdinand returned to an argument that has been raised on numerous occasions this season, with the former United centre-half questioning the leadership in the Old Trafford dressing room.

“The problem is there aren’t enough leaders in there for me at the moment,” Ferdinand continued.

“It’s okay when you’re winning, it isn’t important then. It’s when you’re losing, when you’re dropping points, you’re in a position where you need level-headed people, people who think and see clearly amongst all the noise.

“When your back is against the wall, people who remain calm and can navigate through situations like that. At the moment I don’t see it.”

