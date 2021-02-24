Rio Ferdinand blasts ‘frustrating’ Chelsea player as Joe Cole is reminded of ex-Arsenal man

Share and Enjoy !

Rio Ferdinand has a theory on Timo Werner’s struggles since his move to Chelsea last summer.

Timo Werner cost Chelsea £47.5 million last June but the German forward has only managed five goals in all competitions this season.

While new Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has been backed to get Werner firing again, the 24-year-old appears to still be struggling at Chelsea and Rio Ferdinand thinks he knows why.

Ferdinand explained that Werner, whose pace is arguably his greatest asset, is playing the game too quickly and needs to display more composure.

“It’s just frustrating watching him because you’ve seen clips of him and you’ve seen what he can do,” Ferdinand told BT Sport as Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

“I feel like [his first-half miss] is not an easy chance but you’d like to see him get it on target and get a better connection on the ball. But he just frustrates you.

“There are far too many times where he’s too loose in possession when building up or decision-making when he gets into areas.

“Sometimes fast players sometimes have to slow the game down in their mind. They’re running so fast everything else is a blur, and that’s maybe how he seems at the moment.”

Joining Ferdinand on punditry duty for the Champions League clash was Joe Cole, who knows what it takes to be a success at Chelsea.

Cole compared Werner to a young Theo Walcott at Arsenal, when the young forward needed time to develop into a more complete player.

Cole said: “When you used to watch Theo play he was so exciting, so much talent, but it wasn’t until the latter stages of his career when he put it all together and started scoring more goals regularly.

“We mustn’t – and we’re not – going to give up on Timo Werner, it’s early days and there is so much scope there because he has got some natural, raw ability. But I reckon with good coaches – and he has got good coaches – he will start to kick on, but they just need to be patient with him.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Chelsea, rio ferdinand, timo werner