Rio Ferdinand shocked that Spurs players didn’t confront Erik Lamela for failed rabona pass

Rio Ferdinand couldn’t believe that Erik Lamela escaped admonishment from his teammates after his failed rabona pass late on in Spurs’ defeat to Leeds on Saturday.

Lamela has always been partial to a rabona but the timing of such a needlessly elaborate technique on Saturday didn’t sit well with Ferdinand, who was covering the game for BT Sport.

Spurs were 3-1 down and desperate to find the net when Lamela, from the edge of the Leeds penalty area, wrapped his left foot around his right calf and attempted to play the ball into the onrushing Serge Aurier.

The rabona didn’t come off, however, as the ball bounced out of play for a Leeds throw and Ferdinand was left shocked that Lamela wasn’t scolded by his Spurs teammates.

“Lamela came on and at times he had an impact. There was a moment where he tried a rabona. You’re 3-1 down in this moment,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“The important thing was the reaction in Spurs shirts. I was looking for someone to get on to him.”

While rabonas can look spectacular when they work, they’re probably not the wisest technique to attempt when you’re 3-1 down in the dying minutes of a crucial game.

Ferdinand insisted such an attempt would not have been tolerated during his time at Manchester United as the former Red Devils defender claimed that Spurs would have been booed off by the away fans if supporters were allowed at Elland Road on Saturday.

“I couldn’t imagine being in a team where that player doesn’t get a rollicking,” Ferdinand continued. “There’s got to be someone in there to say, ‘listen, we’re here to get results.’

“If there were fans here, you would have been jeered off the pitch. There would have been a queue of people wanting to get at him.

“What does that signal to the other team – ‘They’re not serious, they’re not serious about this’ – You have to look right!”

