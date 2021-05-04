“Werner will bang next year.”

Rio Ferdinand has backed Chelsea to win the Premier League next season despite the fact that the Blues are currently 19 points behind champions elect Manchester City in the table.

Ferdinand has been massively impressed by the work done by Thomas Tuchel since he took over from Frank Lampard in January.

The former Manchester United and England defender, who recently revealed that he turned down the chance to move to Stamford Bridge, is of the opinion that Chelsea will come out on top in next season’s title race.

“Have you seen Chelsea’s stats by the way? Chelsea are my team to win the league next year,” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube show.

“Since Tuchel has come in, they are top of almost every category: goals conceded, chances created.

“What he’s done going in there, you can do nothing but give him applause man. It’s unbelievable.”

Ferdinand has also confidently predicted an impressive campaign for Timo Werner next term after considerable criticism of the German forward in his debut season with Chelsea.

Rio Ferdinand

Werner, who moved to Chelsea last year for a fee in the region of £50 million, has managed to reach double digits in goals and assists since his switch from RB Leipzig.

And Ferdinand is confident that the 25-year-old will justify his price tag next season and fire Chelsea to their first Premier League title since 2017.

“Werner will bang. Werner will bang next year,” Ferdinand added.

“It’s his first year in the country. People are forgetting he’s settling in – during a pandemic by the way. This isn’t the easiest settling-in period.

“He’s just come in, he’s still got over 10 goals, he’s still got over 10 assists by the way. The most goal involvements at the club.”

