Rio Ferdinand dismisses Bruno Fernandes criticism and likens him to Premier League greats

Rio Ferdinand has praised Bruno Fernandes for his response to the recent criticism of the Manchester United talisman.

It had been claimed in recent weeks that Bruno Fernandes does not have as much of an impact against the bigger teams in the Premier League, with a number of former Man United players questioning his quality as a result.

On Sunday, Fernandes opened the scoring against Manchester City by converting an early penalty in the derby and Rio Ferdinand hailed the courage of the Portuguese playmaker to step up to the challenge when the pressure was at its highest.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with the Red Devils, also compared Fernandes’ influence at Old Trafford since last year’s move from Sporting to the impact of Premier League greats such as Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie, as well as the immediate results from Mohamed Salah when he signed for Liverpool in 2017.

“I think Bruno before the game, from different pundits and different bits of the media, saying that he doesn’t produce against the bigger teams and his stats do say that,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel.

“But immediately, the game comes in and he gets a penalty, everyone says: ‘oh, he scored a penalty, it’s another penalty’, listen, how many penalties do you see get missed in big situations?

“You’ve got to have the minerals to be able to step up and take them and he’s got that.

“I love the way he’s a leader in the way that he takes responsibility, and I think he’s going to be someone that, the impact he’s had on this team, there won’t be more than a handful of people that have had similar impacts in the way he’s come in and done what he’s done for one football club.

“I think RvP, Cantona, Salah has come in at Liverpool and absolutely ripped it up – we can name a few – but the way he’s just come in and changed the whole dynamic of a football club.

“The confidence from a fan’s perspective, it was morbid at the club for a while, it was grey, everything was downbeat, then he comes in and starts throwing numbers about that are ridiculous in terms of his output.

“I just love the way he plays, I love his attitude, yes, he gives the ball away too much for my liking, but when you’re taking risks, that’s what happens.”

