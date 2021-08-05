Rio Ferdinand reveals player who was Alex Ferguson’s teacher’s pet at Man United

Alex Ferguson’s teacher’s pet is back at Manchester United.

It was announced on Monday that former Man United midfielder Darren Fletcher has returned to the Red Devils as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff.

Fletcher made over 340 appearances for United between 2003 and 2015 and was often utilised by Alex Ferguson in the big games each season.

Back where it all began ❤ We're delighted to announce Darren Fletcher has returned to United as part of Ole's coaching team 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2021

And according to former United defender Rio Ferdinand, the Scottish midfielder was something of a teacher’s pet for Ferguson.

“Darren Fletcher was Sir Alex Ferguson’s pet,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“He was around the house for Sunday lunch. I never saw it, but that’s the rumours. Fletch never got a bollocking ever.

“Fletcher understood he was the teacher’s pet, yeah.”

Fletcher rose through the academy ranks to become a first-team regular under Ferguson but he moved to West Brom 18 months after Fergie retired.

Fletcher fell victim to the occasional instance of hairdryer treatment at the hands of Ferguson but he continues to shower the legendary former United manager with praise for how he was looked after at the club, particularly during the period when Fletcher was struggling with ulcerative colitis.

“People want to talk about the greatness of Sir Alex Ferguson, but it’s the small things like that people need to understand,” Ferguson told ManUtd.com after Ferguson’s retirement.

“He’s more than just a football manager. He’s a father figure and an inspiration to everybody. It’s these small little things that go so far that people will never understand.

“It’s not all about tactics on the pitch, although that’s a big part of it. These small details are just as important and Sir Alex Ferguson epitomises that.”

READ NEXT – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hold talks with six Man United players regarding departure.

(Originally published on January 4, 2021).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Alex Ferguson, Darren Fletcher, Manchester United, rio ferdinand