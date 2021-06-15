Rio Ferdinand trolled Alex Ferguson ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2020 opener

“Are you OK boss?”

Rio Ferdinand got a great kick out of Sir Alex Ferguson’s pre-tournament nerves after the former England defender predicted how Scotland’s Euro 2020 opener would go.

Ferdinand revealed that Ferguson believes that Scotland will beat England when the British rivals meet on Friday but that prediction came before the Scots suffered a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic on Monday.

Ferdinand discussed his conversations with Ferguson and former Man United teammate Darren Fletcher ahead of Scotland’s first game at a major tournament finals since 1998.

“Can I just say something: Scotland are getting beaten 1-0,” Ferdinand said on his VIBE with Five YouTube show.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has been on my phone all morning. Let me see if I can text him back right now. I’m gonna text him now: ‘Are you OK boss?’

“He thinks they are going to beat us, he thinks they’re going to overrun England. They’ve got to get past this first game before that!”

Ferdinand continued: “Who’s the other one I’ve got on my phone who’s been blowing it up? Darren Fletcher – ‘Fletch, you alright?'”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke revealed that Ferguson reached out to him before Euro 2020 to warn him against putting too much importance on the England match.

“Sir Alex has said not to focus too much on the England game and I think he’s right,” Clarke said before the tournament. “We have to give equal focus to all three games from Czech Republic, England, Croatia, in that order.

“We have to get enough points to qualify from the group because we want to create more history. We want to be the first men’s national team to qualify for a knockout stage.

“The game at Wembley will be a fantastic occasion. It’s the historic game – England v Scotland. But we won’t be getting hung up too much about it. We will concentrate on every game as they come and treat all our opponents with massive respect.”

