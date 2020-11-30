Richarlison has responded to Jamie Carragher’s accusation of simulation against the Everton forward.

Jamie Carragher was on commentary duty for Saturday’s Premier League game between Leeds and Everton when the former Liverpool defender had to defend himself against allegations of bias due to his ties with the red half of Merseyside.

Carragher hit back at the assertion from Everton fan site The Toffee Blues by claiming: “You got battered it should’ve been 6-2, at no point in the game were you on top. You had 2 very good chances 1st half, one from a set piece the other when the Leeds defender made a mistake. Phillips ran the game from minute 1 to 90. If you don’t agree the bias is yours not mine!”

It was brought to Carragher’s attention that the suggestion of bias was in relation to his comment on Everton’s Brazilian forward Richarlison, who Carragher felt was guilty of playing up to any contact from Leeds’ defenders in the 1-0 win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Carragher responded by claiming that his issue with Richarlison was less to do with his attempts to buy free kicks than with feigning injury.

“My frustration with Richarlison is not going down so much but more pretending he’s hurt when he’s down when he’s not!” Carragher said in a back-and-forth on Twitter.

Richarlison has now responded to Carragher’s comments with a simple emoji and GIF combination, seemingly telling the Sky Sports pundit to be quiet.

Carragher, of course, grew up supporting Everton but switched his allegiances to Liverpool and cut any affinity for the Toffees following an incident in January 1999.

“I used to love them, but there are things about the club I can’t stand now,” he wrote in his autobiography in 2009.

