Liverpool fans furious over Richarlison’s deleted tweet after red card

Richarlison followed up his apology with some questionable tweets after his red card in the Merseyside derby.

Richarlison saw red late on in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon for a shocking challenge on Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago suffered an injury in the tackle and after the match, Richarlison appeared to hold his hands up with an apology on social media.

“Everyone who knows my background knows that I was never a violent player,” Richarlison wrote. “What happened today was a fatality from sheer over-dedication. I did not enter that dispute with the intention of hurting Thiago.

“When I saw that the crash was going to happen, I picked up my foot and hit him with my knee in the pass, which was inevitable due to the speed of the play.

“I already sent a message to him apologising and I also do it here publicly. I hope he hasn’t been hurt and that everything is fine. I also apologise to my teammates, my club and my fans for leaving them with one less at the end of the game.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing I can do to change what happened, other than to reflect, work and move on.”

However, the Brazilian forward seemed to undo a lot of the sincerity of his apology with a subsequent tweet on Saturday evening.

Richarlison reportedly tweeted out a screenshot of the challenge with Thiago, seemingly in an attempt to suggest that he was less guilty than most believe.

Sparking immediate backlash from Liverpool fans, the tweet was swiftly deleted by Richarlison but not before it was seen by enough followers to raise question marks about how he really feels about the incident.

A three-game ban likely awaits Richarlison for the red card, meaning the 23-year-old will miss the upcoming games against Southampton, Newcastle and Manchester United.

