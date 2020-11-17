Richard Keys takes aim at Roy Keane for becoming what he once hated

Richard Keys has accused Roy Keane of becoming what he once despised in his recent appearances as a pundit.

Roy Keane sparked considerable backlash over the past couple of weeks with his divisive comments, particularly the ones aimed at Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker.

Keane branded Walker “an idiot” and “a car crash” for his foul on Sadio Mane when City hosted Liverpool in the last round of fixtures before the international break.

🗣"Because he's up against an idiot." Roy Keane was not impressed with Kyle Walker's defending for the penalty he gave away in the first half! 😳 Watch the second half live now on Sky Sports PL 📺

Follow online here 📲 https://t.co/zXh2a6g4nC pic.twitter.com/3aezCR1jBw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 8, 2020

BeIN Sports anchor Richard Keys has now taken aim at the Irishman for his remarks, suggesting that Keane is being encouraged to be controversial in order to boost Sky Sports’ social media interactions.

“What a disgrace, Roy. Cheap. Even by your standards,” Keys wrote in his official blog.

Roy Keane. He became what he despised.https://t.co/zuIjNAwTsc — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) November 16, 2020

“How would you have described your assault on Alf-Inge Haaland – an incident that would’ve seen you arrested anywhere other than on the pitch?

“I know why they do it these days. It’s all about ‘hits’. Young tv execs wrongly encourage it.”

Keane’s criticism of Walker has reportedly prompted a formal complaint from Man City although Sky Sports have yet to officially comment on the matter.

Keys, meanwhile, has recalled Keane’s opinion on the analysis of former players over a decade ago and accused the Irishman of becoming what he once couldn’t stand.

The ex-Sky Sports presenter also took aim at Keane’s managerial career in his defence of Walker.

He continued: “We all remember Keane in 2008 hammering me – saying ‘he’d rather go to the dentist’ than be an analyst – actually, I’ll use the word I hate ‘pundit’ – because few actually ‘analyse’ anything these days.

“He added that I sold ‘something that was built purely on hype’.

“He also once said ‘there are ex-players and ex-referees being given air-time who I wouldn’t listen to in a pub’. Quite Roy. And you’re now one of them.

“His barbed jibes might have more impact if his managerial career had been anything to get excited about. But it wasn’t. At Ipswich it was a ‘car crash’. Sunderland wasn’t much better and let’s not get into what he left behind when he finished as Ireland’s asst. manager. I know a few of his ex-team mates were furious that he was welcomed back into the fold after he’d walked out on them in Japan. I know. I know. Mick McCarthy sent him home – but Keane wanted to go.

“As for his comments about Kyle Walker – well it comes as no surprise to me that Manchester City have lodged an official complaint with Sky Sports. I don’t have to defend Walker. Look at his career. A car crash? An idiot? I don’t think so.”

Read More About: kyle walker, richard keys, roy keane