Richard Keys thinks Man City should hire Sam Allardyce after Leeds draw

Richard Keys believes Pep Guardiola could do with some guidance from Sam Allardyce after Manchester City threw away a lead for the second week in a row.

Following Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with City on Saturday evening, Richard Keys and Andy Gray analysed the visitors’ performance on beIN Sports.

City’s ongoing defensive struggles led to a conversation about why a coach of Pep Guardiola’s calibre has not been able to put together a reliable back line that is capable of seeing out a result.

“It’s a strange one, it really is a strange one. I don’t know why Pep can’t get his head around it,” Gray surmised.

“Maybe he’s just a coach who loves to coach positive football. Maybe he has another coach who does the back four.”

Keys had an interesting recommendation for Guardiola as the beIN Sports anchor suggested that City could do a lot worse than examining the work done by Roy Hodgson at his previous clubs.

Keys also claimed that Guardiola could bring in a coach like Sam Allardyce to look after defensive tactics at the Etihad Stadium as it doesn’t seem to be Guardiola’s strong point.

“He’s got 60 people around him. It can’t be that hard,” Keys responded.

“He could go and watch Roy Hodgson work or they could bring Sam Allardyce in on a temporary basis. Any of these guys have shaped teams defensively, haven’t they?”

City ended up drawing with Leeds after some early dominance at Elland Road.

Raheem Sterling gave Guardiola’s side an early lead but Leeds fought back and Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to put on summer signing Rodrigo earned his team a point as the striker took advantage of a City mistake from a corner to tap home from close range and equalise.

