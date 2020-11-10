Richard Keys reveals Jose Mourinho’s two Manchester United regrets

Jose Mourinho only has two regrets from his time in charge of Manchester United, according to Richard Keys.

It’s been almost two years since Jose Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager but the 57-year-old appears to be thriving in his new role as Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Spurs are currently just a point off top spot in the Premier League and some suggest that Mourinho will be able to launch a title bid with his current club.

Like Jamie Carragher, Richard Keys hopes to see another Mourinho Premier League triumph and the former Sky Sports presenter claimed that the Portuguese knew what he was doing during his final few weeks as United manager.

Writing in his weekly blog, Keys revealed: “When Mourinho was with us in Qatar I asked him ‘any regrets about Manchester United?’ ‘Yes’, he said. ‘Taking it and not leaving at the end of the second season’.

“Looking back now he can’t really regret having taken it – but he should’ve gone at the end of the second season. All the signs of what was to come were there. Klopp was right when he said recently ‘If I was smart I’d have left last season’. Timing is everything.

“I had a pop when Mourinho started behaving like a spoilt schoolboy again. But he knew what he was doing. He played his way out. He knew it was the final nail when he left Pogba out for three consecutive games. He did it on purpose. Job done.

“The relief at the club was palpable and the former manager of relegated Cardiff and Molde initially benefitted from that. But I’m afraid United are what they are – a big club in terminal decline. I don’t believe anyone is going to turn them round until the things we don’t see are corrected. Behind the scenes United are light years away from the rest. But let’s not get distracted.

“On leaving, Mourinho was described as a dinosaur – whose best days were behind him? Why? Largely because he believes in playing a different way to Guardiola – thank goodness.

“At Spurs he’s been criticised for letting them be too ‘Spursy’. Also for winning ‘ugly’. You can’t have it both ways. I said last week – there’s something special going on at Tottenham – and the majority of the players know it. I wish them all the success in the world. It’s overdue – and for Mourinho any triumphs now will be the sweetest yet.”

