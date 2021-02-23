Richard Keys hints at behind-the-scenes issues at Liverpool

Share and Enjoy !

Reflecting on last weekend’s Premier League action, Richard Keys is convinced that there are significant issues behind the scenes at Liverpool.

Liverpool suffered a fourth consecutive defeat at home when they welcomed Everton to Anfield on Saturday, intensifying the scrutiny on the Reds’ season.

Richard Keys maintains that there are “bigger issues behind the scenes” as he insisted that all’s not what it seems at Liverpool.

The former Sky Sports pundit ended his weekly blog by insisting that something isn’t right in the camp of the defending Premier League champions.

Keys wrote: “I ended last week by asking ‘what’s wrong at Anfield?’ I said I didn’t like the smell. I’m ending the same way this week. Something isn’t right.

“What’s happening on the pitch is a reflection of much bigger issues behind the scenes. We’ll have to wait for developments it seems.”

Keys spent the majority of the blog discussing the subject of diving and the inconsistency of decisions by VAR over the weekend.

The beIN Sports anchor also took aim at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire for an incident involving Newcastle’s Jamaal Lascelles.

Maguire went unpunished despite appearing to block the run of Lascelles with a rough arm to the Magpies defender and Keys is of the opinion that Newcastle should have had a penalty and Maguire was lucky to stay on the pitch.

Keys wrote: “Is it really only a week ago that Harry Maguire was complaining that VAR gave United nothing at West Brom? He was annoyed that he didn’t ‘win’ a pen for one of the season’s clumsiest dives. Never mind that he was off-side and VAR missed that – as I tried to explain to his agent – who happens to be a very good friend of mine. Cue abuse. Forget it – it’s like water off a ducks back.

"I was so certain it was a penalty. It seems the decisions at the moment are going against us" Harry Maguire 𝖜𝖆𝖘 𝖓𝖔𝖙 happy with the big decisions at the Hawthorns pic.twitter.com/6KKPq34zzp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2021

“Well VAR was certainly kind enough this weekend eh Harry? How did VAR miss you smashing Lascelles in the face with your arm? And you had a look to make sure of your target! That’s a pen – and could easily have been a red. It was a denial. Whatever happened to retrospective action?

“At the other end Marcus Rashford was at it again – winning a ‘modern’ pen. He’s learned well from the man who gave us that description – Jose Mourinho. That was never a pen. Sure – there’s a tiny bit of contact – but it’s a con. It’s not enough to send Rashford to his knees. Refs – both on the pitch and at Stockley Park have got to do better than this.”

