Richard Keys has compared the recent shortcomings of Manchester United to the difficult period endured by Liverpool beginning in 1990.

After dominating in the 1980s, Liverpool went 30 years without a league title and Richard Keys has warned that Manchester United could be in for a similar drought unless something changes soon and radically.

Responding to the Red Devils’ humiliating defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Keys insisted that United need to begin by replacing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to the beIN Sports anchor, Solskjaer is out his depth at Old Trafford and United need to bring in a manager of a higher calibre with a better reputation.

“The demise at United reminds me so much of the pain Liverpool inflicted on themselves post Dalglish in 1990,” Keys wrote in his blog. “They just kept getting it wrong – throwing bad money after bad. United are making all the same mistakes – and more.

“I’m sorry – but step one in any recovery HAS to be to appoint a manager that will tempt big names to join United again. The former manager of Molde and Cardiff isn’t going to do that. Solskjaer looks lost in headlights every time I see him.”

Keys also addressed concerns regarding the quality of the playing squad, suggesting that too few players at United have the potential to improve.

And while Keys insists that more investment needs to be made in improving the quality of players, he believes that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward also needs to be replaced.

Keys continued: “How many of the current United team can get better? Rashford can. Fernandes as well. And Wan-Bissaka. Anymore? No. That’s it. The rest are already at their peak or past it. That’s really concerning.

“More surgery is required – and this time it’s got to include Mr Ed. He’s way beyond his sell by date. Do you know who I’d put in? Gary Neville.

“Gary knows the club. He knows how business works and he’s realised that he isn’t a coach. So why not? He really couldn’t do any worse. If United don’t make some serious changes there’s only one way they’re going now. This time it’s critical.”

Read More About: gary neville, Manchester United, richard keys