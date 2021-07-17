Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh signs for Blackpool

The veteran defender has signed an initial one-year deal.

Richard Keogh has put pen to paper on a deal with Blackpool ahead of the new season.

Keogh, a free agent since leaving Huddersfield at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year deal at Bloomfield Road with an option to extend his stay by 12 months.

The Republic of Ireland international brings a wealth of experience to the newly-promoted Championship outfit, with more than 600 appearances to his name for a variety of clubs.

“Once I had spoken to the manager and the owner, it was quite clear that this was obviously the right place for me,” Keogh told his new club’s website.

Excited to sign for @BlackpoolFC. Looking forward to the start of the season. Thanking you all for the warm welcome 🍊#UTMP — Richard Keogh (@RichardKeogh_6) July 17, 2021

“We shared a lot of similar values about how the game should be played and it was really refreshing how they were as people.

“I’m now excited to get to know the lads, give my best and hopefully bring out the best in them as well.”

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley cited Keogh’s experience as a major factor in the Seasiders’ interest in the 35-year-old.

“I’m delighted that Richard is joining us,” Critchley said. “He will bring valuable experience to the group, having played the vast majority of his career in the Championship. He’s a good communicator, leader and footballer who can pass on his knowledge to the rest of the group.

“What impressed me when we spoke was that he still wants to learn, improve and get better, and that fits with the players we already have here at the club.

“He has a fantastic record of playing games on a regular basis and we’re looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the dressing room.”

Keogh was recently awarded a £2.3 million payout from Derby County following a long-running dispute with his former club.

