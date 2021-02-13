Richard Dunne explains why Matt Doherty is struggling under Jose Mourinho

Share and Enjoy !

Richard Dunne believes Matt Doherty is one of a number of players suffering from the ‘Jose Mourinho Effect’ at Tottenham Hotspur.

In what has almost become customary at the various clubs he’s managed, cracks are now beginning to show between Jose Mourinho and some of his Spurs players.

Mourinho has already publicly criticised Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, and the Spurs boss was seen furiously berating Matt Doherty during the North London club’s defeat to Liverpool two weeks ago.

The Portuguese has backed Doherty to come good but concerns have been raised by some regarding the Irishman’s suitability to Mourinho’s tactics.

Ireland legend Richard Dunne sympathises with Doherty’s struggles and has explained that the former Wolves wing-back is not the kind of player that traditionally fits into a Mourinho team.

“Matt is suffering a bit from the ‘Mourinho Effect’ at Tottenham,” Dunne wrote in his Sunday World column.

“Spurs was a difficult move to start with for Matt. He had done so well over the previous few seasons, as an attacking full back, scoring goals, creating opportunities. He was almost a midfielder who had defensive duties. But when I look at Mourinho’s teams over the years, he’s never really had that type of player.

“When a player like that has a focus on attacking, it almost gives the manager an excuse to drop him. Matt’s mindset is to get forward but yet the manager blames him for the concession of a goal. When Matt has played, he’s played well, but I don’t know what he needs to do to please the manager.”

Mourinho has even taken to playing Moussa Sissoko at right wing-back over Doherty, a move which many believed signalled a clear message to the 29-year-old who moved to Spurs from Wolves last August.

Dunne suggested that Mourinho still doesn’t know his strongest team and is torn between Doherty and Serge Aurier as his first-choice right-back.

Dunne continued: “To me, Mourinho is still looking for his strongest team, and the season is more than half over. He had serious doubts about Serge Aurier and when he signed Matt, Mourinho was looking for someone who was more reliable defensively that Aurier.

“Now he has Aurier, who is not so good going forward and makes too many individual errors as a defender, and Matt, who is great at attacking but maybe doesn’t focus enough on the defensive side of the game. So the manager hasn’t got what he wants in that position and it’s a problem position for him, as he’s not convinced about Matt or Aurier.

“We have seen what Matt Doherty is capable of but if you don’t have the full backing of your manager, you’ll have that doubt in your mind. You’re not committing yourself to attack as you fear the manager wants you to focus on defence. It’s hard for a player and Matt has suffered.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, matt doherty, richard dunne, tottenham hotspur