Richard Dunne reveals why he didn’t like Gerard Houllier

Richard Dunne has confirmed the rumour that he did not get along with Gerard Houllier during the pair’s spell at Aston Villa.

After being signed by Martin O’Neill in 2009, Richard Dunne never took to Gerard Houllier when the Frenchman took over at Villa Park in 2010.

Dunne takes some of the blame for his frosty relationship with Houllier, although he insists that the manager didn’t do much to repair the mood between the two.

“It was just a difficult period at the club, and he had different ideas,” Dunne told Off The Ball.

“Probably it was wrong on my behalf because you have preconceived ideas of people who come in and what they are and what they may be listening to other people.

“You sort of close off and that could have been a factor.”

Dunne revealed that Houllier would often claim that the infamous Thierry Henry handball incident against the Republic of Ireland was the reason that the hard-nosed defender didn’t like him.

According to Dunne, Houllier would regularly bring the Henry incident up at Villa, which didn’t do exactly help the already tense relationship.

“It was just part of another reason to not like him I suppose for me,” Dunne added.

“It was something that he did, it was something that he brought up in discussions when we were at [Aston] Villa as a reason for me not liking him.

“It was childish stuff really.”

READ NEXT – Shay Given Reveals Exactly What He Said To Referee After Thierry Henry Handball

Read More About: aston villa, Gerard Houllier, richard dunne