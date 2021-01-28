Republic of Ireland look to Crystal Palace for Alan Kelly replacement

The Republic of Ireland have appointed Dean Kiely as the national team’s new goalkeeping coach after the recent departure of Alan Kelly.

Alan Kelly announced his decision to call time on his role as goalkeeper coach for the Republic of Ireland two weeks ago amid rumours that he’d exchanged heated words with Damien Duff on the topic of the controversial motivational video that was shown to the Irish squad ahead of November’s friendly with England.

On Thursday, the Republic of Ireland appointed Crystal Palace goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely as Kelly’s replacement, with Kiely set to remain in his role at Selhurst Park and join up with the Ireland squad during international windows.

“It was a tremendous honour to represent Ireland as a player and now, to get the opportunity to represent my country as a coach, it brings up exactly the same emotions,” Kiely said in a statement.

Dean Kiely appointed to Ireland Goalkeeper Coach role The former Ireland international joins Stephen Kenny's coaching staff and will perform his duties alongside his @CPFC role Welcome Dean! 🇮🇪 ➡️ https://t.co/hiVEGWkuaw#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/7YxWaGdsma — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 28, 2021

“I’ve always watched from afar as a fan and I really believe there are exciting times ahead in Irish football.

“We’ve got a real blend of experience and young players with potential coming into the squad.

“It is something I’m desperate to be a part of and I’m already looking forward to the qualifiers in March.”

Kiely made 11 appearances for Ireland between 1999 and 2008 and infamously clashed with former manager Giovanni Trapattoni.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny welcomed the addition of Kiely to his coaching staff, while a replacement for Duff is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks ahead of March’s World Cup qualifiers.

“Dean has had an exceptional career both as a goalkeeper and a coach, he has been coaching international goalkeepers in the Premier League for many seasons now,” Kenny said.

“His sheer enthusiasm and his sense of pride at the prospect of representing Ireland is very uplifting, and the current crop of talented goalkeepers in the squad will benefit from his expertise and experience.”

Read More About: alan kelly, dean kiely, Republic of Ireland