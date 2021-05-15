“If I could cash in on him and reshape the team, I would.”

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen believes the club should part company with Paul Pogba and use the funds to restructure the team.

Meulensteen, who worked with Alex Ferguson at United from 2007 to 2013, explained the difficulties with Pogba and suggested that the best thing for current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be to sell the French midfielder this summer in the hope of recouping some of the club-record £89 million the Red Devils spent to bring him back to Old Trafford five years ago.

“He (Solskjaer) likes to play with two pivots with Fred and McTominay,” Meulensteen told Stadium Astro.

“The reason for that is to protect the back four but I think you need another midfield player in there that is more creative and that can do a bit of both like Fernandinho at Manchester City or Fabinho with Liverpool.

“Pogba creates an imbalance in the team because he has to play, he can’t play as one of the two pivots, which Ole wants to play with. Defensively people run off him so he doesn’t do his defensive job.

“You play him from the left, OK, you try to manufacture something there. I’m not too sure. Maybe the best way is to say can we get some money from him and look at what we need.”

United have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer, with West Ham’s Declan Rice said to be one of Solskjaer’s top targets.

Meulensteen believes that Rice isn’t quite ready for a club as big as United but he is of the opinion that Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford.

“I think with the stature of Pogba comes expectations. I don’t think overall he’s lived up to those expectations for whatever reasons. So if I could cash in on him and reshape the team, I would,” Meulensteen continued.

Paul Pogba

“The other problem is Pogba has never openly to the fans committed himself to Manchester United, how much he wants to play for this club. Those are big issues for me.

“Declan Rice for me is a very young promising player but playing for Manchester United is different playing week in, week out. You need to be really coming up with the goods.

“I’m not too sure if he would be my pick there are other names touted around. A player like Grealish, he would have the DNA to play for Man United and the stature for it. He would have the ambition but it would change the outlook of the team. He is a ball hogger, he likes to dribble and create things for himself.”

