Former coach sends Manchester United warning about transfer targets

Rene Meulensteen has warned Manchester United that the rumoured deadline day pursuits of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles may not provide solutions to the club’s problems.

Rene Meulensteen, who was a coach at United for six years, suggests that the Red Devils have prioritised the wrong areas ahead of the transfer deadline.

While the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City spent big and early to strengthen their squads in the current window, United only signed Donny van de Beek before deadline day.

Top target Jadon Sancho seems certain to stay at Borussia Dortmund and Meulensteen is wary of the apparent focus on Cavani and Telles.

In a warning for his former club, Meulensteen has suggested that Telles could struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League and the Dutchman has compared the Cavani approach to Chelsea’s loan deal with Gonzalo Higuain last year.

“Obviously the Sancho deal doesn’t look like it’s happening anyway but I don’t think they need to spend that amount of money in that position,” Meulensteen told talkSPORT, via MEN.

“They’re still vulnerable at the back. No matter what combination they come up with, it hasn’t worked for them.

“Obviously they’re going to bring Telles in, another left-back, from a league that you can’t compare with the Premier League, so he’ll need some time to bed in.

“He’s 27, which is an age where you expect players to hit the ground running.

“Cavani is 33, I’m not saying he’s not a proven goalscorer and it cannot work, but it sounds a little similar to when Higuain went to Chelsea.

“The Premier League is a different kettle of fish so I’m a little bit cautious to bring in a 33-year-old.

“Again, how will that shape United up front? As the style will change with an out-and-out striker.”

