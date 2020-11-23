Referee Mark Clattenburg admits Roy Keane anecdote was made up

Referee Mark Clattenburg has confessed that he made up the story about changing his mind on a decision after Roy Keane shouted at him.

Mark Clattenburg insists he was exaggerating for humour’s sake in 2017, when he claimed that a Roy Keane outburst convinced him to award a corner rather than a goal kick.

Clattenburg, who left the Premier League three years ago, admits that he used to be intimidated by the famously aggressive Keane but grew to be comfortable dealing with him.

The official, who has since taken high-profile roles in Saudi Arabia and China, also revealed that he never trusted Keane because of the Irishman’s fondness for a reckless challenge.

“No, I made some banter about it. I made a joke about it and then it went viral,” Clattenburg told Paddy Power’s From the Horses Mouth podcast, as transcribed by the Daily Mail. “I remember saying that I gave a corner and he screamed at us, so I gave a goal kick.

“It was just a bit of a fabrication, but you know what? That’s the way he was. He used to shout and scream at you and sometimes you’d be like, woah, what’s going on there.

“Especially when I was a young referee, I was probably a little bit intimidated, but then the more I got to know him, you see a different side of him especially when he’s working as a pundit.

“When he was on the pitch, oh my god he was a player that you would never, ever trust because he would put a tackle in and as a referee, if you missed it, you were the one that got the blame – not Roy Keane for actually making the tackle.”

