Referee apologises to Alan Judge for altercation at Portman Road

Referee Darren Drysdale has apologised for his altercation with Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge on Tuesday night.

Tempers in the League One clash between Ipswich and Northampton Town threatened to boil over in the final few minutes when Alan Judge went down in the box and appealed for a penalty.

Judge’s appeals were met with an aggressive reaction from referee Darren Drysdale, who appeared to square up to the Dubliner.

The official seemed to move his head towards Judge’s before players from both teams intervened and separated the pair before Judge was shown a yellow card for simulation.

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Alan Judge before booking the Ipswich player in their goalless draw against Northampton this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZexMTxYIx7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert called for an investigation into the incident after the match finished 0-0 and it appears as though the Professional Game Match Officials Board will indeed look into the matter.

Drysdale, who is scheduled to referee Southend United’s League Two match against Bolton Wanderers at Roots Hall on Saturday afternoon, has since apologised for his actions and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be taken off his duties this weekend.

“I fully understand that it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner,” Drysdale said in a statement released by PGMOL.

“I’m sorry that I did not do that last night and I can only apologise to Alan and Ipswich Town.”

PGMOL were reluctant to comment on the specifics of the incident but assured that the altercation is currently being investigated by the Football Association.

The PGMOL statement added: “As The FA are now investigating the incident in line with their usual disciplinary process it would not be appropriate to make any further comments.”

Ipswich have yet to confirm that an official complaint was lodged.

