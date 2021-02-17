Referee squares up to Irish midfielder Alan Judge in League One draw

Share and Enjoy !

An investigation is expected into an incident in which a League One referee appeared to square up to Irish midfielder Alan Judge on Tuesday night.

Referee Darren Drysdale took charge of Ipswich Town’s home tie with Northampton Town and the game was largely uneventful until the final couple of minutes.

Judge went down in the Northampton box in the 90th minute and the Ipswich midfielder clearly felt like he deserved a penalty but his appeal was met with an aggressive reaction from the match official.

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Alan Judge before booking the Ipswich player in their goalless draw against Northampton this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZexMTxYIx7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

As Judge approached the referee to make his case for a spot-kick, Drysdale stood his ground and even appeared to move his head towards Judge’s.

Both sets of players even had to get involved and restrain Drysdale, separating him from Judge while the referee brandished a yellow card for simulation.

“It should have been a penalty on Judgey at the end but it is a results business,” Ipswich manager Paul Lambert said after the game.

“The aftermath of that incident needs to be looked at.”

Ipswich’s Flynn Downes was sent off moments before the final whistle, with one booking for a foul in midfield and an immediate second, likely for dissent.

The game finished 0-0 but it will likely be looked at in depth for the incident between Drysdale and Judge.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey insisted that “no referee should put themselves in that position” and anticipates an investigation from the Professional Game Match Officials Board.

“Darren Drysdale showed a lack of self-control when he squared up to Ipswich’s Alan Judge,” Halsey told The Sun.

“Irrespective of what has gone before in the match, referees should never put themselves in that position.

“Discipline is vital for an official and the footage and pictures from Portman Road did not look good as players from both teams ushered the experienced Drysdale away.

“I’m sure the PGMOL will conduct an investigation into what happened and it will be interesting to see if Ipswich now make a complaint to the EFL.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: alan judge, ipswich town, league one, northampton town