Contrary to suggestions on Monday morning, Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to part company with Jose Mourinho had nothing to do with any resistance to the club’s plans to join the European Super League.

For the first time in almost two decades, Mourinho has left a club having failed to deliver a trophy and there were a number of reasons for his dismissal.

Mourinho gave little away when he was approached by reporters on Monday afternoon but the writing was reportedly on the wall since last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

Discussing Mourinho’s sacking, Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

The Athletic has now revealed the reasons for Mourinho’s dismissal, with much of the decision based on how irreparably he lost the dressing room.

According to the in-depth report on how the decision to draw a line under Mourinho’s spell with the club was reached, Spurs centre-forward Harry Kane was the only player who remained loyal to the 58-year-old come the end of his stint.

The report states that the majority of the Spurs squad had been anticipating Mourinho’s sacking, having grown disillusioned by his training sessions and confused by his tactics.

Mourinho reportedly focused so much on defence that the more creative players in the Spurs squad were unsure how he wanted them to attack.

Mourinho’s assistant Joao Sacramento was also apparently quite an unpopular figure with the players, some of whom had been publicly criticised by Mourinho in recent months.

The club had warned Mourinho to stop ridiculing players in the media before ultimately deciding that the results simply weren’t good enough, prompting Monday’s decision to part ways with the infamously divisive Portuguese coach.

