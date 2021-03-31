Real Madrid considering move for Irish-eligible Man City prospect Liam Delap

Real Madrid are reportedly weighing up a potential move for Manchester City youngster Liam Delap.

Liam Delap has caught the eye of scouts from the Santiago Bernabeu and City boss Pep Guardiola is apparently anticipating a bid for the club’s promising striker.

The Daily Star reports that Real have reached out to Delap’s representatives to make their interest known and the La Liga giants are monitoring the 18-year-old’s situation.

Delap, who is eligible to represent either the Republic of Ireland or England, made his senior debut for Man City last September, scoring against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Delap has since made just one Premier League appearance but has trained on several occasions with Guardiola’s first-team squad and he continues to score goals for fun with 20 in 15 games in Premier League 2.

Having been likened to Erling Haaland for his style of play, Delap would likely command a hefty fee for a player with such limited top-level experience but there is every chance that Real will test Guardiola’s resolve with a bid this summer.

This goal has still got us gassed! 🔥 Take a bow Liam Delap. Ridiculous 🤯 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/TD84W7qF64 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 11, 2020

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny recently admitted that dialogue had been entered with Delap, whose father Rory earned 11 caps for Ireland, in the hope of getting him to declare for the Boys in Green.

“I don’t like discussing individual cases with players, but yeah we are (in contact). It is somebody we are very aware of,” Kenny said of Delap.

“Going back a few years Colin O’Brien with the U17s indicated some interest and up to recently Jim Crawford’s U21s.

“Liam has a proud tradition in that his dad Rory represented Ireland with great distinction. He is a good prospect, but he is part of the England setup at the moment and we have to respect that.”

The Man City prospect has represented England at underage level and his father, Rory, insisted he will stay out of the dilemma on which senior national team Liam should commit his international allegiances to.

“He has spoken to a couple of people but he’s at the stage where there was no real debate, and I would never put pressure on him to make a choice either way,” Rory told the Irish Independent.

