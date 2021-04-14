Real Madrid’s team bus has window smashed ahead of Anfield arrival

Liverpool have condemned the behaviour of a small number of Liverpool supporters who targeted a bus that was carrying Real Madrid’s squad to the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Supporters gathered to greet the team buses on Wednesday evening, while the visitors were given an unceremonious welcome to Anfield as objects thrown at the vehicle resulted in a window being shattered.

Images circulated on social media showed Anfield staff dealing with the broken window as the players made their way into the stadium for their warm-up. Merseyside Police were contacted in relation to the incident.

Le bus du Réal Madrid visiblement pris à cible par les supporters de Liverpool à l’extérieur de Anfield @CanalplusSport pic.twitter.com/Lmy44rOqgj — Sébastien Zany (@ZanySebastien) April 14, 2021

There are no reports of injuries sustained by the broken glass, while Liverpool quickly moved to condemn the incident.

“We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madrid’s team bus being damaged during its arrival to Anfield this evening. It is totally unacceptable and shameful behaviour of a few individuals,” a Liverpool spokesman said, via the Athletic.

“We sincerely apologise to our visitors for any distress caused. We will work together with Merseyside Police to establish the facts and identify those responsible.”

Así ha quedado el autobús del Madrid. pic.twitter.com/dZOXnkGZLN — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) April 14, 2021

It’s not the first time that opposition buses have been targeted by Liverpool fans ahead of a Champions League quarter-final as three years ago, Manchester City’s bus was pelted with bottles and cans, resulting in multiple broken windows and injuries to police officers.

Real Madrid took a 3-1 lead to Anfield this week thanks to a brace from Vinicius Junior and a Marco Asensio goal last Tuesday. Mohamed Salah scored a crucial away goal in Madrid.

As of half-time, Liverpool still have it all to do as neither side could find the net in a first half at Anfield that has not been short of passion.

