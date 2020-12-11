Razor Ruddock on whacking Roy Keane and being told to ‘f**k off’ by Alan Smith

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock has revealed how much he respected Roy Keane following the Irishman’s reaction to an off the ball incident in the 1990s.

Razor Ruddock has been opening up on his experience against Man United, revealing how he avoided a fight with Eric Cantona and being terrified of Sir Alex Ferguson.

While he concedes that Keane was a tough player, Ruddock wasn’t afraid of him and absolutely clattered the United captain in one game but much to the Liverpool man’s surprise, Keane jumped straight back up to his feet.

“I’ve got a great picture of me whacking Roy Keane off the ball. I think he came running up towards me off the ball – I don’t know what happened,” Ruddock told Paddy Power.

“He was a proper player, proper hardman. Best thing about that, I whacked him, and he just rolled up and got up.

“He didn’t moan at the ref, he didn’t moan at me or anything. Just got up. I just think he was coming for me and I got him first.

“So, total respect to him. He didn’t roll around, didn’t moan, just got up and got on with it. I don’t think I would have. I’d have rolled around like a b*tch!”

Ruddock, who is one of football’s great characters, knew how to pick his battles throughout a career that spanned 18 years and took him to Southampton, Liverpool and West Ham, as well as a number of other clubs.

Ruddock would often strike a deal with younger players, many of whom were intimidated of the hard-hitting centre-half, but one youngster who was having none of Ruddock’s threats was Alan Smith.

Ruddock continued: “When I used to play against young players who were making a debut or something, I’d say ‘right, sorry mate if I kick you today. I’m sorry I kicked you. But you have one, I’ll have one, you have one, I’ll have one, then your manager will say well done, my manager will say well done. But if you run me in the f*cking corner, I’ll break your legs, right?’

“Most of them would go ‘oh, yeah’. But I said it to Alan Smith, who used to play for Leeds and Man United. I said that to him and he went ‘F*ck off you fat c***!’ He done my head in. I didn’t know what to do, because no one had ever said that to me before!

“It’s the funniest thing anyone’s ever, ever said to me. It was f*cking hilarious. Most players used to panic and sh*t themselves because I had this reputation. He kept running me in the corner.”

Read More About: alan smith, Liverpool, neil ruddock, roy keane