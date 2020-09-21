The career of Ravel Morrison has taken many twists and turns but he will hope to finally find consistency in the Netherlands.

Ravel Morrison, once considered to be one of Manchester United’s brightest prospects, has put pen to paper on a move to ADO Den Haag.

Most recently making a handful of appearances for Middlesbrough on loan from Sheffield United, Morrison will join ADO Den Haag until the end of the season.

💬 @morrisonravel: “Ik hoop van waarde te kunnen zijn met mijn creativiteit, passing, aannames en dribbels.” 💬 Martin Jol: “Wij zijn ervan overtuigd dat hij met zijn grote talent niet alleen onze club kan helpen, maar ook zichzelf kan helpen om weer vooruit te komen.” — ADO Den Haag 🔰 (@ADODenHaag) September 21, 2020

Morrison’s career has taken him to many different clubs after he left United in 2012, leaving Sir Alex Ferguson to suggest that he might be the most unfortunate example of a player failing to reach his potential.

“Sadly, there are examples of players who have similar backgrounds to [Ryan] Giggs or Cristiano Ronaldo, who, despite enormous talent, just aren’t emotionally or mentally strong enough to overcome the hurts of their childhood and their inner demons,” Ferguson wrote in his 2015 book, Leading.

“Ravel Morrison might be the saddest case. He possessed as much natural talent as any youngster we ever signed, but kept getting into trouble.”

Ferguson was not the only one who expected a bright future for Morrison as Wayne Rooney even claimed that Morrison was miles better than Paul Pogba.

The most recent years of Morrison’s career have seen him struggle to secure any form of consistency but ADO Den Haag’s technical advisor, Martin Jol, believes that the Eredivisie will give the 27-year-old the opportunity to prove his worth.

“The compliments of Sir Alex Ferguson were there for a reason, but Ravel has actually not quite fulfilled his great promise,” Jol said.

“That’s partly due to the fact that he went to West Ham United and major Championship clubs early in his career. His forays in other countries did not promote continuity in his career, but we hope that Ravel can show his qualities on the Eredivisie podium.

“We are convinced that with his great talent he can not only help our club, but also help himself to get ahead again.”

