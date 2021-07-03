Raphael Varane sets deadline for Man United move as talks progress

The French defender doesn’t want to begin preseason training with Real Madrid.

Man United are believed to be closing in on a deal for Raphael Varane, just days after confirming an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Jadon Sancho.

With Sancho all but finalised and an additional goalkeeper signed in the form of Tom Heaton, focus has now turned to the centre of defence, an area where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to strengthen this summer.

In the eyes of many, centre-half was a position that ought to be prioritised by the Red Devils in the transfer window and, apparently, talks are ongoing to bring top defensive target Varane to Old Trafford.

Even after losing long-serving captain Sergio Ramos, Real are reportedly resigned to the departure of Varane after the Frenchman is said to have rejected the offer of a new contract from Los Blancos.

Spanish publication ABC reports that Varane, who is also the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, has set something of a deadline for his transfer as he wants a deal done before he is expected back at Real’s preseason training in two weeks.

Man United in talks with Raphael Varane

The report states that a pre-contract agreement is in place between United and Varane which would see the 28-year-old sign a five-year deal with Solskjaer’s side, worth approximately €12 million-per-year for Varane.

Solskjaer has previously hinted at his desire for a composed and reliable centre-half pairing and with question marks still hovering over Victor Lindelof, it’s suggested that Varane would be a far superior partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Raphaël Varane has reached a pre-agreement with #mufc to sign on a five-year contract for €12m per year. Real Madrid made an offer for four years and €7m per year #mulive [@abc_deportes] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 3, 2021

“You don’t want defenders who are emotional. Because if they’re too emotional they’ll cost you in a cup final, or they’ll give a penalty away, or get sent off,” Solskjaer told the High Performance Podcast last year.

“When you’re one-nil down and you’re really struggling that’s when you want the leaders to step up, and the winners to step up. But you have three, four of them who really take the level up and we want them.”

Varane’s CV speaks for itself; with a World Cup, four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles to his name before the age of 30.

