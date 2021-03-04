Dutch defender who rejected Liverpool would not do so again

Share and Enjoy !

Dutch defender Ramon Hendriks claims he turned down the opportunity to join Liverpool four years ago.

According to Hendriks, he had the opportunity to move to a number of clubs when he was an up-and-coming teenager in the Netherlands.

While he considered Liverpool, Hendriks ultimately decided that Feyenoord would be a better fit and he has since been rising through the youth teams at the Eredivisie club.

Hendriks has yet to make his debut for the Feyenoord senior team and in January, he made the move to NAC Breda in the Dutch second division.

Having seen Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League in the years since he turned down the chance to make the switch to Anfield, Hendriks has admitted that he wouldn’t reject the Reds if they were to come calling again.

“I was able to go to Ajax, to PSV, to Feyenoord, to Liverpool and a few other clubs,” Hendriks told VoetbalZone. “Very big names for a fifteen-year-old boy from Dordrecht.

“[Feyenoord] just suits me best as a person. It was very difficult to say ‘no’ to Liverpool. I thought about the adventure but decided to choose a relatively surer path.

“I think the toughness of the Premier League would suit me well, and Liverpool would, of course, have the preference.

“I don’t think I would say ‘no’ again if they ever come forward for me. For now, however, I first dream of a full stadium at NAC.”

Hendriks would also likely have appreciated the opportunity to learn from fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk, who joined Liverpool two years ago.

Two years after the reported Hendriks approach fell through, Liverpool ended up signing another Dutch youngster in the form of Sepp van den Berg, who is currently on loan with Preston North End.

