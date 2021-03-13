Rafael van der Vaart recalls Jose Mourinho conversation about Mesut Ozil

Rafael van der Vaart has praised the honesty of Jose Mourinho ahead of the North London derby.

Jose Mourinho has always been one of the most divisive managers in world football and he tends to fall out with a handful of players at every club he takes over but according to Rafael van der Vaart, the Portuguese is almost universally admired by those who worked with him.

Van der Vaart played under Mourinho at Real Madrid and he has recalled how the manager pulled him to one side and personally advised him to find a new club because Mourinho was eager to bring Mesut Ozil to the Bernabeu.

The forthrightness of Mourinho has never been forgotten by Van der Vaart, who made the move to Spurs after the conversation.

“He is an amazing coach. I had him for just two seasons at Real Madrid. He’s an honest guy and I think almost every player who works with him, no one is talking bad about him,” Van Der Vaart told talkSPORT 2.

“That means he’s protecting his players, honest and that means a lot to players.

“Although at that time he told me ‘Rafa, I’m going to buy Ozil. So I think it’s better you leave the club. If you are staying, it’s also okay but you are too good to be on the bench. Try and go somewhere else’.

“I left for Spurs, so at the end I’m also really happy to him.”

Van der Vaart struck up an incredible partnership with Gareth Bale at White Hart Lane and the Dutchman is delighted to see his former teammate back in North London.

Van der Vaart has backed Bale to remain at Spurs beyond his current loan deal and deliver some trophies to Mourinho’s side.

He said: “I’m happy that he’s back at Spurs, but I’m more happy that at what he’s doing now because I think he’s a great player.

“He did so much for Real Madrid and he deserved what he’s getting now and I hope it’s going to stay like that.

“I hope he can give Spurs a title after a long time, or FA Cup, or Champions League, or Europa League or Premier League.”

