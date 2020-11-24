Rafael cried when Champions League draw confirmed Manchester United clash

More technically sound players have certainly played for Manchester United but very few displayed more passion than the Da Silva twins from Brazil.

Both Rafael and Fabio da Silva endeared themselves to plenty of Manchester United fans with the desire and drive they showed at full-back for the Red Devils.

Rafael played significantly more games for United than his identical twin and he was a favourite of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rafael came across a few familiar faces when he faced off with United in the Champions League before the international break and his current club, Istanbul Basaksehir, will take to the Old Trafford pitch on Tuesday night.

According to Fabio, Rafael was overcome with emotion when he found out that he would be playing United in the Champions League this year.

“To watch my brother and see him playing against United again, to see the way he played, it was fantastic,” Fabio told the MEN.

“He wanted to show something as well, in the end the way my brother left United was a bit rash, he really had a problem with [Louis] van Gaal, but he showed for himself that he could be there still. It’s good to see him like this, I loved it.

“When my brother saw the draw and he knew he would play at Old Trafford again and against United again he cried, his connection with Manchester United is something I’ve never seen before, it’s incredible.”

Rafael moved to Lyon in 2015 after failing to convince Louis van Gaal of his worth while Fabio didn’t last long enough to experience the Dutchman’s style of play at United as he was moved on by David Moyes.

Both former Brazil internationals adored working under Ferguson and didn’t adapt well to the change of managers at Old Trafford, with Fabio revealing that his frustration boiled over when he was sent off minutes into a substitute appearance against Swansea in the FA Cup.

“With [Moyes] it was different. I play one game against Crystal Palace and I play well and I never have another chance,” Fabio explained.

“I was very frustrated, the way everything was happening. I should have started that game [against Swansea], then Moyes came to me and said I was on the bench and I knew he didn’t trust me.

“That’s why I came on in the game and I got sent-off within a few minutes, it was frustration. I was tackled and lost my head, I regret it.

“I knew then it was my last game. I knew it was my time to go.”

