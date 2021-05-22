Quiz: Who was Roy Keane talking about with this comment?

Roy Keane has carved out quite a niche for himself.

After a storied career as a player and less memorable stints as a manager, Roy Keane now spends his time making the lives of broadcasters’ social media teams a whole lot easier.

Keane is now the go-to pundit for a brutal putdown and savage one-liner, which makes it no surprise that he tends to be drafted in for the biggest games by Sky Sports and ITV.

Keane has taken aim at his fair share of players, managers and fellow pundits in recent years and we want to know if you can identify the target from the criticism.

We’ve given you the comment, you just give us the person it was aimed at.

Best of luck and if the quiz doesn’t display for you properly, click here.

