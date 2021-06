Quiz: Name every Premier League Player of the Season since 2000

Can you name every Premier League Player of the Season this century?

The main image, as well as news emerging today, will let you know the most recent recipient of the annual honour but we want to know how many winners of the Premier League Player of the Season award you can name.

You’ll have to think outside the box for a couple but some winners will be quite obvious.

We’ve given you five minutes to get every player, the list of which we collected here.





Let us know your score and how quickly you complete the quiz.

If the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly then click here.

And if you fancy giving our Daily Sports Quiz Challenge ago, there’s no shortage of them below.

And if you enjoyed those quizzes, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

