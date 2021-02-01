Quiz: Name the Premier League’s most expensive January transfers

Can you name the most expensive January transfers in Premier League history?

Prices can often be inflated in the midseason transfer window as selling clubs sometimes take advantage of the desperation of buying clubs to turn their season around with transfers.

Some clubs who are missing players due to long-term injury tend to turn to the January transfer window as a way to solve the personnel headache while other clubs view the winter window as a means to recoup some fee for players whose contracts are set to expire in the summer.

With that in mind, we want you to name the most expensive January transfers in Premier League history.

We’ve given you the clubs involved in the transfers and given you five minutes. The rest is up to you.

Best of luck and if the quiz isn’t loading for you properly, click here.

