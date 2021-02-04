Quiz: Name the starting XIs from the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ between Chelsea and Spurs

When a match gets its own nickname, you know it’s been a memorable one and that’s exactly what ‘The Battle of the Bridge’ was.

On May 2, 2016, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur played out a 2-2 draw which guaranteed the Premier League title for Leicester City and we want to know how well you remember the infamous Battle of the Bridge.

No fewer than 12 yellow cards were shown as tempers boiled over in a touchline melee, while there was aggression in every challenge thrown in at Stamford Bridge.

We want you to cast your mind back to one of the most unforgettable matches in Premier League history and name the starting XIs from the Battle of the Bridge.

We’ve given you the nationality of each player, you just have to give us the name.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on.

And if the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

