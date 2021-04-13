Quiz: Name the players who have played for both Chelsea and Porto this century

Ever since a certain ‘Special One’ arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2004, quite a few players have played for both Chelsea and Porto.

In total, nine players have represented both Chelsea and Porto since the turn of the century and we want to know how many you can name.

It should be pointed out that goalkeeper Petar Borota played for both clubs in the 1980s so he is not included as an answer in the quiz. Also, Thiago Silva never made an appearance for Porto’s senior team so he too is not an answer.

What we’re looking for in the below quiz is the nine players who have represented Chelsea and Porto since the year 2000.

We’ve also given you the hint of each players’ position so that should help you along the way.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments.

If the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly then click here.

Read More About: Chelsea, Porto, Quiz