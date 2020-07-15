Quiz: Name Every Team From The First Premier League Season

How many teams can you remember from the very first Premier League season?

On 15 August, 1992, the inaugural Premier League campaign got underway and lasted until 11 May, 1993.

This first season, featuring 1,222 goals, consisted of 22 teams that had broken away from the Football League at the end of the 1991/92 season.

A mammoth £304 million broadcasting deal was signed with Sky and BBC and proved to be an incredible success, with the Premier League going from strength to strength over the past 28 years.

The 1992/93 campaign featured the top 19 teams from the First Division as well as the three promoted teams from the 1991/92 Second Division.

Many clubs are still in England’s top flight so you shouldn’t have trouble remembering them but there are others who have dropped down the leagues in the years that have since passed.

