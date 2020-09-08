Quiz: Name every PFA Young Player of the Year since 2000

Can you name every PFA Young Player of the Year this century?

Ever since the 1973/74 season, the most promising young players in English football have been rewarded with the PFA Young Player of the Year honour.

We want to know how many of the PFA Young Player of the Year recipients you can remember.

It should be pointed out that we’re only looking for winners since the year 2000 and winners don’t have to be British (for example, the winner in 1998-99 was Nicolas Anelka).

How well can you recall the most promising young players competing in English football this century?

We’ve given you five minutes to complete this and please feel free to let us know how quickly you complete the challenge if you manage to get 100 per cent.





If the quiz doesn’t display for you correctly then refresh or click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or, if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: Quiz