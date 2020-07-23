Quiz: Name Every Liverpool Player To Get An Official Premier League Winner’s Medal

Jurgen Klopp has promised a Premier League medal to every member of his Liverpool squad but only 23 players were officially recognised during Wednesday’s trophy presentation ceremony.

Liverpool received 40 medals marking the club’s first-ever Premier League title and the club gets to choose how to distribute them among coaches, staff and players as long as the player has made a minimum of five league appearances this season.

Klopp insisted he will source medals for members of the squad who failed to make the requisite five-appearance limit but on Wednesday evening, 23 players who did make the cut received their official Premier League winner’s medals.

We want you to name those 23 players, who we have listed in the order they made it to the presentation platform after Liverpool’s 5-3 victory over Chelsea.





We’ve given you 10 minutes to get all 23! Let us know how you do and if the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

“If you play one game you should have a medal, if you play no games you should have a medal,” Klopp said earlier this month. “I don’t know who thought of five games, who came up with that idea, but I don’t think it’s a good rule because people don’t understand how important the squad is to win a championship.

“You train five million times a year and if you don’t train at the highest level you have no chance to win a championship.”