Quiz: Name the Ireland internationals to play for Celtic this century

Can you name the Republic of Ireland internationals to play for Celtic this century?

Following Shane Duffy’s arrival at Parkhead, the centre-half is set to become the 12th Republic of Ireland international to play for Celtic since the turn of the millennium.

Since the year 2000, only 11 players have made an appearance for both Celtic and Ireland.

We’ve given you five minutes, as well as the year that the player made his first appearance for Celtic and we want you to simply type the name.

Good luck and let us know how you do in the comments.





And if the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

Read More About: Celtic, Quiz, Republic of Ireland