Quiz: Can You Remember The Last XI Named By David Moyes As Man United Manager?

On April 22, 2014, David Moyes was sacked by Manchester United.

The decision came just a couple of days after Moyes endured a 2-0 defeat to his former club Everton at Goodison Park, with goals from Leighton Baines and Kevin Mirallas.

Ahead of Moyes’ latest return to Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as West Ham manager, we want to know if you can remember the last XI picked by him as United boss.

Some players are still at United although most have moved on since and there will likely be one or two that will catch you out so we’ve given you SEVEN minutes to get United’s full starting XI at Goodison Park on April 20, 2014.





If the quiz isn’t displaying for you, click here.

Ryan Giggs took over from Moyes until the end of the season, before Louis van Gaal came in in the summer. The Dutchman lasted two years in the Old Trafford dugout before Jose Mourinho began his spell at the club.

The reins are currently in the hands of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ahead of Wednesday’s match, Moyes explained the major difference between his time at United and Solskjaer’s.

Moyes said: “Ole had a difficult start. I think the difference between Ole and me is Ole has been given time. But I have to say he’s doing a really good job.”