Quinton Fortune Opens Up On Being Racially Abused By A Teammate

Quinton Fortune has described his experience of being racially abused by a teammate as the “lowest point” in his life.

Former Manchester United midfielder, Fortune, revealed how he didn’t know where to turn after being racially abused by a senior player in training while on loan at Mallorca.

Fortune, now assistant manager of United’s U23 side, admitted that he prayed to leave the club and was relieved when he returned to Atletico Madrid before subsequently moving to Old Trafford in 1999.

“I’ve never spoken about this much but the lowest point in my life was in Spain,” Fortune told Sky Sports News.

“Not just as a football player, but as a human being.

“I was signed with Atletico Madrid and they loaned me out to Mallorca. My own team-mate racially abused me in training.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was 17 or 18, I didn’t know who to turn to, I didn’t speak the language, and of top of that the manager didn’t communicate with me. I had no support. I was just told to sit on the side of the pitch.

“I never prayed so much in all my life just to get away from that club. I’m sure many players went through worse experiences but that for me was the lowest point because I had no mum or dad or brothers or anyone to turn to.

“This guy is a senior player in the team and he was saying all these things to me.

“Luckily for me, I got out of there. When I went back to Madrid, I was so happy, just to get out of that environment. I made some very good friends in Madrid and carried on with my football.

“I’m sure many players went through more difficult (experiences) but you need support. It needs changing. It needs education.”

The former South Africa international is encouraged by the solidarity being shown by Premier League clubs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement but Fortune remains hopeful of seeing four or five black coaches in England’s top flight in the next couple of years.