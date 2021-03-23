Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 303

Welcome to day 303 of the Pundit Arena daily sports brainteaser challenge.

Each day at Pundit Arena, we give you a brainteaser question and you have to guess the correct answer before the time runs out.

You have five minutes to try to answer the question.

It's a tough one today. 🤔https://t.co/xpcwIjXEj6 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 22, 2021

The brainteaser is designed to test your sporting knowledge.

But, of course, all questions are easy if you know the answer, so the difficulty of the brainteaser is bound to vary each day.

The Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser for day 303 is:

Name the SEVEN players who played under Thomas Tuchel for either PSG or Borussia Dortmund who are currently playing in the Premier League.

If the brainteaser does not load above, just click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena brainteaser, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: Brainteaser, Pundit Arena Brainteaser